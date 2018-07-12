Google promotes Loon and Wing to full businesses

Google's parent company Alphabet has announced that Project Loon and Project Wing will be graduating from its X moonshot division to become full companies.

The two companies will now be labelled as “Other Bets” within Alphabet alongside other former X projects such as Waymo, Chronicle and Verily.

While the two companies have left X, their work will remain the same with Loon using balloons to provide Internet access to remote areas and Wing building delivery drones. Neither company revealed any new details or news alongside the announcement.

The incubation period is over for Loon and Wing and now the two must begin the journey of becoming profitable companies for Alphabet.

In addition to becoming full-on companies, both companies also have new management with Alastair Westgarth taking on the role of CEO of Loon and James Ryan Burgess filling the same position at Wing.

X's captain of moonshots, Astro Teller praised the progress made by both companies in the official announcement, saying:

"X’s job is to create radical new technologies and build a bridge from an idea to a proven concept. Now that the foundational technology for these projects is built, Loon and Wing are ready to take their products into the world; this is work best done outside of the prototyping-focused environment of X."

Image Credit: Denis Linine / Shutterstock