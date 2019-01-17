Google raises G Suite prices across the world

Google has increased the prices of its G Suite Basic and G Suite Business productivity offerings for the first time ever.

The company's business tools will now set organisations back an additional $1 or $2 more, per user, per month. So, G Suite Basic will now cost $6 per user per month (up from $5), while G Suite Business goes up to $12 per user per month (up from $10).

The company says it needs to up the pricing a little big as the tools now offer new features such as artificial intelligence, meeting tools, and other features and apps.

The rise is also linked to an increase in the prices of storage and components, as well as the ever-ongoing trade wars.

Be that as it may, the new G Suite prices are global and are expected to go live on April 2 this year. Those businesses that are already using the service will be charged more when their current subscription ends and it's time for a renewal.

There will be some adjustments to the pricing for local markets.

“Any customer that licenses G Suite through a reseller should hear from their partners directly regarding the new pricing, or they can reach out to their partners proactively,” Google wrote.

You can read more about the changes on Google’s blog here.

Image Credit: Antb / Shutterstock