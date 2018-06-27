Google rebrands AdWords in advertising shakeup

Google is rebranding its advertising business to be more in line with how the internet behaves in 2018.

As part of the changes, Google AdWords is now becoming Google Ads, with the changes set to go live later this month.

Elsewhere, DoubleClick and Google Analytics 360 Suite are joining forces and becoming Google Marketing Platform, while DoubleClick for Publishers and DoubleClick Ad Exchange are being brought together in a unified programmatic platform called Google Ad Manager.

People browse the internet differently nowadays, and with that in mind, marketers and advertisers need revamped tools, Sridhar Ramaswamy, Google's SVP of Ads, wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

“Mobile is now a huge part of our everyday lives,” he writes. “People quickly switch from searching for products, to watching videos, browsing content, playing games and more. As a result, marketers have more opportunities to reach consumers across channels, screens and formats.”

Google Ads brand represents the full range of advertising capabilities the company offers — on Google.com and across other properties, partner sites and apps. Google Marketing Platform helps marketers plan, buy, measure and optimise digital media and customer experiences in one place.

The announcement also argues that people nowadays access content on multiple screens, which resulted in advertisers increasing their demand for programmatic access. Publishers also need to be able to manage their business with more ease.

Image Credit: Turtix / Shutterstock