Google removed 700,000 bad apps from Play Store in 2017

Google removed 700,000 malicious or bad Android apps from its Play Store in 2017, the company has revealed.

This represents a jump of 70 per cent in removed bad apps compared to the previous year.

Given that Google does not offer concrete numbers when it comes to the number of apps on its store, putting that rise into perspective becomes a bit harder.

However, it also said that almost all of the bad apps (99 per cent of them) were blocked from even getting to the Play Store in the first place. This was made possible thanks to the company's machine learning algorithms, which learned to spot detect abusive app content and behaviors such as impersonation, inappropriate content, or malware.

Google says the chances of picking up malware in the Play Store are 10 times lower than if you would install an app from a different, outside source.

Google also developed new detection models that are doing a good job at identifying repeat offenders and abusive developer networks. The result is the block of 100,000 malicious developers in 2017. This has made life difficult for fraudsters and criminals looking to create new accounts and push more bad apps.

Image Credit: Pixel Fantasy / Flickr