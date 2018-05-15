Google One launch revamps enterprise cloud storage

Google has revealed significant changes to the company's cloud storage plans with the launch of a new offering for its paid-for customers.

The new Google One platform includes a new cheap plan, as well as new pricing for the 2TB option. On top of all of this, all Google Drive paid storage plans are now being converted to the new Google One.

Google One costs $2.99 a month, and that will get you 200GB of storage. Then there's the 2TB plan, which now costs $9.99, down from $19.99. The 1Tb plan is biting the dust and will no longer be available. The biggest plans are remaining the same.

The plans will now be shareable with up to five members, all of which will have access to live chat support. Yes, even the $1.99 plan.

However, all of this doesn't mean the free plan is no more. Google Drive's basic 15GB free option is still available. Paying users will be the first ones to receive the upgrade, with the rest getting the update later on.

“More and more, we rely on the internet for ways to safely store the things that matter—making life simpler and less cluttered,” Google concludes in the blog post announcing the upgrade.

“Over the years, we’ve provided people with easy, secure ways to create, store and share files online, including 15 GB of free space with every Google Account. Thanks to mobile phones, and new file formats like 4K video and high-res photography, people are storing more than ever before.”

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock