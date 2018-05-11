Google reveals its plans for your data after GDPR

European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is just around the corner, and besides having to change the way businesses gather, store, secure and share user data, they also need to communicate their practices with their customers in a more clear and concise manner.

Now, Google is jumping the bandwagon and upping the ante on how it’s done. The company has updated its privacy policy to make sure it complies with new privacy rules. Besides, it has published a blog post with details on how it collects data.

According to the blog, there are very few changes in services and permissions, but the language has changed and that was one of the prerequisites of GDPR. Terms now come with video and graphic illustrations. “A visual description can be easier to understand than text alone,” the company said in a blog post.

“We collect information to provide better service to all our users,” one part of the blog states. “When you’re not signed into a Google Account, we store the information we collect with unique identifiers tied to the browser, application, or device you’re using. This helps us to do things like maintain your language preferences across browsing settings.”

The options for data exporting are also being updated. Google has been offering data export through Google Takeout for years, but now the service has expanded and offers more control.

