Google reveals its timeline for killing off Chrome apps

Back in 2016, Google announced it would be killing off Chrome Apps, saying the web has evolved substantially since 2013 when the apps were first introduced.

The technology firm has now delivered an exact timeline, setting out precisely when each part of the ecosystem will be unplugged.

As of March 2020, the Google Chrome Web Store will no longer accept new apps, marking the first step in the gradual process.

For regular consumers, Windows, Mac and Linux support will end in June, but enterprise and education users will have until the end of the year.

Users of the consumer version of Chrome OS will lose access to the apps in June 2021, while those using the Enterprise Upgrade will keep access for a further year after that.

Existing Chrome Apps will be updated until June 2022.

“Google will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms,” the company said.

“Fostering a robust ecosystem of extensions is critical to Chrome’s mission and we are committed to providing a useful extension platform for customising the browsing experience for all users.”

The Chrome Apps migration site provides developers with all the resources and information they'll need to manage the transition.