Google+ shutdown date revealed

Google will begin slowly shutting down its failed social media platform, Google+, this February. The news was confirmed in a Google blog post, which detailed the steps the company plans on taking to completely eliminate the platform from the internet.

It will first start by preventing new Google+ profiles, pages, communities or events. These features will be turned off in February. The next step, beginning of April this year, is to delete all accounts and pages, together with all the information residing within these – photos, videos, stuff like that.

This won't happen overnight, Google said, and it expects this process to take 'months'.

If you have any valuable data you'd like to save from the platform, Google has created step-by-step archiving instructions which you can find here.

However, not all pages will be deleted. If a page owner is also a G Suite user – the page will remain.

Another interesting takeaway from the Google+ shutdown is the fate of other features, like Google+ Sign Ins or Google+ Comments.

Google+ Sign In will, most likely, be replaced by a Google Sign In. Google+ Comments will stop working 'in the coming weeks'.

All Google+ APIs will be shut down, as well.

„We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our Google+ users who’ve built their communities with us over the years,” Google concluded.

“We appreciate what you’ve created and your contributions. Look out for more enterprise-specific Google+ details later this year.”

