Google is planning on spending north of $3 billion on its European data centres over the course of the next two years, the company’s CEO recently confirmed.

According to Reuters, CEO Sundar Pichai recently said, during his visit to Finland, that the company plans on investing extra $660 million in the Hamina data centre, located in the country.

At the press conference, Finland’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne told the press that this means Google’s total investment is $2.5 billion. “This is fantastic news for Finland,” Rinne said.

Earlier, Google invested more than $880 million to build the Hamina data centre, at the site of an old paper mill. Back in May, the company said it would invest an additional $660 million in a new data centre on the same site.

The Hamina data centre is considered one of Google’s most advanced and efficient facilities, with DeepMind, the company’s artificial intelligence solution, to run its data centres’ cooling systems.

“The demand for Google services is growing daily and we are building our data centre infrastructure to match this demand,” Google’s Finland country head Antti Jarvinen said in a statement back thenaca.

The paper mill was acquired from Stora Enso, a paper firm, ten years ago. It is located in Finland, near the Russian border, and near the Gulf of Finland. The data centre uses nearby seawater to cool the data centre down, without spending too much money on it.

Google also has data centres in the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.