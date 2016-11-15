Google to offer free digital skills training to everyone in the UK

Google has just announced that it will be offering free digital skills training to everyone in the UK with the aim of ensuring that the country's population is able to take advantage of its online tools.

The company's CEO Sundar Pichai offered further details regarding Google's latest program, saying: “No matter where you live, no matter where you're from, no matter what your job is – you deserve access to all the information, education, and opportunity the web has to offer. Our aim is to make sure that every individual and business in the UK has the support they need to make the most of online tools to innovate, compete and have fruitful careers in the digital age.”

Google's new program will give each person living in the UK five free hours of training and will launch next year. The classes will be offered at 100 locations across the country and they will also be available online.

Last year Google launched a similar program called Digital Garage with the intention of providing digital skills training to small and medium enterprises (SME). The program announced today by Sundar Pichai is an extension of last year's effort but its focus has shifted from businesses to individuals.

Digital minister Matt Hancock praised Google's latest program, saying: “Today's pledge from Google is very welcome in supporting that national goal. It will help more people to get the tools they need to contribute to society and enjoy the benefits of the internet.”

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock