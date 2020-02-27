Google to spend billions on new US data centres

Google will invest more than $10 billion in new US data centres and offices this year, the company announced in a blog post.

In total, new offices and/or data centres will be constructed in 11 US states: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.

Sundar Pichai, who was recently awarded the role of CEO at Google's parent company Alphabet, said multiple industries stand to benefit from the investment.

"These investments will create thousands of jobs - including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centres and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities," said Pichai.

The announcement represents the latest in a series of significant investments made by Google in the US. The company invested more than $13 billion in US projects last year.

However, not all communities welcome tech giants like Google with open arms. Some believe the presence of big tech in the community drives up the price of real estate, pushing out locals.

“In addition to these investments in infrastructure and jobs, we’ll also continue our work nationally with local startups, entrepreneurs and small business owners to help Americans access new digital opportunities,” said Pichai, in a attempt to allay these concerns.

“Our growth is made possible only with the help of our local Googlers, partners and communities who have welcomed Google with open arms. Working together, we will continue to grow our economy, create good jobs for more Americans and make sure everyone can access the opportunities that technology creates.”