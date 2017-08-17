Google updates cloud collaboration tools

Google has just announced a couple of cool new features for some of its core online services.

Google Docs, Sheets and Slides are getting new upgrades that the company says will help everyone collaborate faster, easier and with less confusion.

There are three new features included in the latest update: an upgrade to the Track Changes functionality, new templates as well as a template builder, and a new Cloud Search feature.

Track Changes now allows users to name various versions of Docs, Sheets or Slides, as well as preview “clean” versions of files – removed from all suggestions and comments.

All suggestions can now be accepted or rejected at once, and new suggestions can be made via mobile devices.

With templates, users can now save time on formatting, while developers can build add-ons to customise functionality.

“These templates allow you to customize and deploy tools specific to your organization’s workflows. We’ve launched five examples of this in the general template gallery, like the new Mutual Non-disclosure agreement (NDA) template from LegalZoom and DocuSign. With this template, businesses can quickly create an NDA and collect signatures using the DocuSign Add-on for Docs,” Google said in an announcement post.

And finally, Cloud Search makes it easier to find and include various files.

“Sometimes the hardest part of creating a proposal or client presentation is tracking down the information you need to include in it. Starting today for G Suite Business and Enterprise customers, Google Cloud Search will integrate with Docs and Slides via the Explore feature. Using Machine Intelligence, Cloud Search surfaces relevant information to help you work more efficiently throughout your day,” Google said.

Image Credit: Google