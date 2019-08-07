Google ups protection against risky Chrome downloads

Google is reinforcing its Advanced Protection Program with new features that are now available to all users, the company confirmed.

Now, all those who use the Advanced Protection Program will have an additional security layer which will prevent, and warn users, of suspicious downloads. The company says that not all malicious downloads happen within an email client, and that users often open shady links or download malware by accident.

The Advanced Protection Program is a feature which Google offers to high-profile accounts, such as those belonging to politicians, activists or journalists.

To turn the feature on, users that are enrolled in the Advanced Protection Program just need to turn on Chrome sync.

Download protection aside, the program brings a number of security features, including requiring a physical key next to a password in order to log into a Google Account. Essentially a form of a two-step authentication.

It limits outside access to Google services, including Gmail, Drive, Google apps and “select third party apps.”

Google has been amping up its security offerings lately. Last week, it announced it would be expanding the Titan 2FA solution to Canada, Japan, the UK and France. Beta programs which allow G Suite and Google Cloud Platform admins to enrol high-profile users is also live.