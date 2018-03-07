Google ups quantum computing war

The race for quantum computing is gaining momentum and now Google is joining the fray with the announcement that it is developing a 72-qubit processor.

The company's new processor stands out because it shows how close we are to quantum supremacy or the point where a quantum computer would be able to outperform its classic counterparts without being subject to the performance costs of correcting errors.

Google previously revealed a nine-qubit design back in 2014 and its new 72-qubit design called Bristlecone will try to “preserve the underlying physics” of the original processor though it will scale up “the same scheme used for coupling, control and readout.”

Though the new processor may be close to achieving quantum supremacy, it has been designed more as a testbed to research error rates and scalability but it still might be the first platform that is able to outperform a classical computer.

Research scientist at Google's Quantum AI Lab, Julian Kelly explained how Bristlecone could influence the development of other quantum computers, saying:

“We are looking to achieve similar performance to the best error rates of the 9-qubit device, but now across all 72 qubits of Bristlecone. We believe Bristlecone would then be a compelling proof-of-principle for building larger scale quantum computers. Operating a device such as Bristlecone at low system error requires harmony between a full stack of technology ranging from software and control electronics to the processor itself. Getting this right requires careful systems engineering over several iterations.”

Image Credit: Welcomia / Shutterstock