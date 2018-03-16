Google ups security protection for Chrome Enterprise

Google is adding new features to its Chrome Enterprise browser as it looks to ramp up security even further.

A total of four new partnerships with EMM providers have been announced, allowing IT managers to implement and control security policies from a single place.

Google is thus partnering with Cisco Meraki (a solution for wireless, switching, security, endpoint management, and security cameras, all managed through Meraki’s web-based dashboard interface), Citrix XenMobile (device and app management for mobile security), IBM MaaS360 (employing Watson for a cognitive approach to unified endpoint management), and ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus (unified endpoint management console for configuring, managing and securing mobile devices, desktops and apps).

This way, Google addresses what it says is a growing problem. As a matter of fact, Google claims that 98 per cent of businesses were affected by malware just last year.

“Enterprise IT admins know this all too well,” the company says.

“With hardware, firmware, browsers, apps, and networks to protect, admins now face more risks than ever, while managing more devices than ever. We built our Chrome Enterprise ecosystem with this complex landscape in mind, and today we’re adding new enhancements and partnerships as we continue to make Chrome Enterprise the most secure endpoint solution for businesses in the cloud.”

Google has also announced a bunch of other stuff, like making sure Chrome OS works with legacy infrastructure, or expanding management capabilities in Chrome Browser and Chrome OS, so make sure to check out the full blog post on this link.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock