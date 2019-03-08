Google urges users to update Chrome immediately

A serious Google Chrome security vulnerability has been spotted, with the company urging users to upgrade to the latest version immediately.

The vulnerability is dubbed CVE-2019-5786, and hackers are using it to hijack the software and run spyware and ransomware.

As usual, it has to start with phishing or a similar technique. The victim first needs to visit a malicious website which would exploit the vulnerability to inject a piece of code.

The vulnerability is currently present on browsers for all operating systems, Windows 10, MacOS, Linux, Android and Chrome OS.

Defending from it is easy – just make sure you are running at least Chrome version 72.0.3626.121. You can check that by going to the Chrome menu, tapping Help and then About Google Chrome. There you can see which version you're currently running, and you can update to the latest version.

If you haven't changed things, Chrome should update automatically as soon as a new patch arrives, so all you need to do is restart the app, but check anyway, just to make sure.

Google Chrome lead Justin Schuh tweeted: "Seriously, update your Chrome installs... like right this minute,” urging everyone to protect themselves.

Image Credit: Earl Jeffson / Flickr