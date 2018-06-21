Google warned by US courts over Huawei link

Several US lawmakers, from both sides of the political spectrum, have written to Google asking the company to reconsider the partnership it has with the Chinese manufacturer Huawei.

Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, Republican Representatives Michael Conaway and Liz Cheney, and Democratic Representative Dutch Ruppersberger voiced their dissatisfaction with the fact that Google decided to terminate its work with the US military on AI projects, as well.

The partnership with Huawei was described as a security threat.

“While we regret that Google did not want to continue a long and fruitful tradition of collaboration between the military and technology companies, we are even more disappointed that Google apparently is more willing to support the Chinese Communist Party than the U.S. military,” they wrote.

Google played down the concerns, saying it keeps user data safe and has strict regulations.

“Like many U.S. companies, we have agreements with dozens of OEMs (manufacturers) around the world, including Huawei," Google spokeswoman Andrea Faville said. "We do not provide special access to Google user data as part of these agreement, and our agreements include privacy and security protections for use data,” she said in an emailed statement.

The media are drawing lines between this letter and the incident the US government had with ZTE recently.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock