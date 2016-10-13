Google will connect LA and Hong Kong via undersea fibre network

Google has just announced its plan to construct an undersea cable network that will link Los Angeles and Hong Kong. A partnership has been announced between the company, Facebook, Pacific Light Data Communication and TE SubCom.

Google detailed its plan for a submarine data system that will stretch 12,800km of fibre cable across the Pacific Ocean linking the two cities for the first time. The proposed Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) will be able to provide an estimated capacity of 120Tbits/sec making it the highest capacity ever provided on the trans-Pacific route. This is double the current record held by Google's undersea data network FASTER, which went live in June with a 60Tbit/sec capacity.

When the PLCN goes live sometime in 2018, it will join FASTER and 5 other cable networks that transfer data cross the Pacific and parts of South America. This new network could greatly help businesses communicate as it would provide them with enough data to stream 80 million HD video calls simultaneously between LA and Hong Kong.

Google detailed its plan to build an undersea fibre network between the two cities in a press release, saying: “PLCN is designed to accommodate evolving infrastructure technology, allowing us to independently choose network equipment and refresh optical technology as it advances.”

“PLCN will bring lower latency, more security and greater bandwith to Google users in the APAC region.” While this new network will be beneficial to Google users in both LA and Hong Kong, it could stir up further controversy between Hong Kong and mainland China.

