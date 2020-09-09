Google's new business app builder requires no coding at all

Google Cloud has announced a new app builder that requires no coding at all.

Called Business Application Platform, the builder encompasses API management from Apigee, no-code application development from its last-year acquisition, AppSheet, as well as automation and data insights, the company said.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Amit Zavery, Vice President and GM, Business Application Platform at Google Cloud, described that the Business Application Platform’s goals are to provide a “consistent way of consuming services, data, and functionality, via APIs, despite complex backends,” as well as to empower non-tech staff to quickly build apps.

Furthermore, Google hopes this tool will simplify integration and extension of current applications, help automate business processes and enable users to extrapolate actionable insights.

To kick things off, the Cloud giant will introduce a number of new products and features, including API Gateway and AppSheet Automation. Furthermore, Apigee data source for Apigee is now generally available, enabling AppSheet users to use Apigee APIs to build apps without coding.

“With these new releases, Google Cloud is focused on enabling enterprises to take innovation beyond the realms of IT and accelerate digital transformation,” Zavery explained.

“We are confident the new category of business application platforms will help empower both technical and line of business developers with the core ability to create and extend applications, build and automate workflows, and connect and modernize applications—we can’t wait to see what you build.”