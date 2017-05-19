Google's new service helps businesses manage IoT data

Google has announced the launch of a new service to help businesses handle large volumes of data created by their IoT devices.

Google IoT Core will look to take on the likes of AWS and Microsoft, although a company's spokesperson said that Google is not playing catch up.

Instead, the company says it is catering to customers who were demanding such a feature, as an increasing number of companies are dealing with larger volumes of data, as more and more IoT devices come into the fold and start working.

Google Cloud IoT Core's main task would be to simplify data management. It is being sold as a service, where Google wants to do the majority of work for its customers, offering infrastructure and services needed to easily manage data. That includes Google Cloud Dataflow, Google BigQuery, and Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine.

The service is currently in private beta, and customers that are currently testing the feature would not be charged for it. They will be, however, charged for the use of Cloud Pub/Sub, Dataflow, BigQuery and other Cloud services for storage and analysis.

Pricing and availability will be announced when the service goes into public beta.

Google has partnered with Intel, Microchip, Sierra Wireless and NXP to create the necessary hardware, software and 'innovative solutions'.

You can find out more details about Google's latest project on this link.

Image Credit: Google