Government IT spending set to soar in post-pandemic world

As they look to modernize their infrastructure in the post-pandemic world, governments around the world are expected to increase their spending on IT tech, according to a new Gartner report which forecasts IT spending will hit $557.3 billion in 2022, up 6.5 percent compared to this year.

“Governments will continue to accelerate investments in digital technologies to respond and recover from the continuing evolution of public health uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Irma Fabular, research vice president at Gartner. “The disruptions caused by the pandemic have also reinforced a key digital government tenet, which is public policy and technology are inseparable.”

Of the entire IT budget, almost two-thirds (64 percent) will be spent on IT services and software, with the goal of improving the responsiveness and resilience of its services. Governments are looking to improve both customer and employee experience, get more value out of their data through improved analytics, and scale their operational agility.

Modernising applications and IT infrastructure, as well as the wider digital transformation effort, will remain a key priority going forward, Gartner further states. Various government stimulus packages will drive further funding, it added.

By the time we reach 2025, the analysts believe, more than half of all government agencies will have completed the modernization process of their critical and core applications, improving resilience and agility.

“Governments are rethinking their public cloud strategies to accelerate IT modernization, improve efficiencies and increase data security,” said Fabular.