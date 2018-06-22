Government launches UK Institute of Coding

The Institute of Coding (IoC) has now officially been opened in the UK. The IoC’s goal is to nurture UK’s next generation of digital talent ‘at degree level and above’.

The IoC is comprised of the technology industry on one side, and the academia on the other. Currently, 25 academic institutions and 60 businesses are involved. Besides training, the IoC will look to make courses available at apprenticeship, degree and short course levels.

The total amount of investment in the project is £40 million, with £20m coming from the government, and the rest from partners.

One of the body’s assignments will be to anticipate future skill gaps in the UK workforce. That will be done through research, analysis and intelligence which will be spearheaded by Dr Rachid Hourizi.

Jacqueline de Rojas, president of Tech UK said: “With UK business leaders crying out for employees with the latest IT skills, the IoC is already helping companies to develop the technical capabilities of workers across the country.”

"Serving as a bridge between industry and academia, this organisation will enable companies to build workforces fit for the future, by offering opportunity to benefit from high quality learning to everyone.”

the UK continues being the leading European destination for international tech investors – with more than £5 billion in VC funding since 2016. Germany (£2.15bn), France (£1.55bn), and Sweden (£644m), combined – didn’t have that sum.

The biggest reason for this difference is the fact that London has a high concentration of world class tech companies. Just the UK’s capital alone has attracted more than £4 billion in investments, ahead of places like Paris (£1.14bn), Berlin (£814m) and Stockholm (£542m).

Among the biggest deals, the report singles out TransferWise (£211m), Monzo (£71m) and Revolut (£177m).

