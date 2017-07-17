Government pledges £2m to improve surveillance tech

The UK government is investing £2 million to fund new technologies to help it tackle terror threats.

Following the recent tragic terror attacks in London and Manchester, security minister Ben Wallace today announced new government plans on tackling the problem.

Speaking at a conference, Wallace said: “Society must come together to defeat terrorism, which is why I am delighted to see representatives here from businesses from across the country who take seriously the need to protect the public".

The funds will help researchers find, "cutting edge technology and behavioural science projects designed to keep people safe in crowds”.

“The threat from terror does not stand still so neither will we, which is why we are calling on the best and the brightest from the science and technology sector to come forward with their ideas and proposals to support our ongoing work to keep people safe," he said.

According to the report, the funds will be given by the Defence and Security accelerator. Launched late last year, the Accelerator is part of the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Innovation Fund, worth £800 million.

It was also said that the Home Office and Royal Society are also backing the project.

"We must bring together the brightest minds from the private sector, and academia to help find solutions to help keep our country and people safe and secure," said head of the accelerator Lucy Mason.

Image Credit: Jeremy Reddington / Shutterstock