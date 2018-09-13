Governments are falling behind when it comes to digital transformation

Despite digital transformation being high priority among government agencies, they’re having trouble scaling and that leads to a significant lag in progress, compared to other industries.

This is according to a new report by Gartner, which says while one half looks to digital government to support a combination of transformation and optimisation goals, the other half is focusing on a single ambition, be it optimisation or transformation.

The report itself is based on a poll of 372 digital decision makers in six countries (US, Canada, UK, Australia, India and Singapore) and across six industries (financial services, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and education). It included 60 government respondents.

“Ninety-one per cent of government respondents consider themselves at one of the first three stages, which focus on the development and introduction of new services,” said Dean Lacheca, research director at Gartner. “Only 9 per cent identify their digital initiatives as being in the later stages, where the focus is on scaling the service and exceeding the value of comparable nondigital initiatives.”

“The survey results indicate a lack of effectiveness by government organisations at scaling their digital business,” said Mr Lacheca. “We envisage two possible internal barriers — misalignment between digital strategy and business priorities, and lack of urgency and readiness for change.”

The survey also touches on the topic of employees and their digital dexterity. Almost half (48 per cent) of government respondents rated this critical to their success. Still, more than half (58 per cent) said they don’t have a formal program to make sure their workers are skilled and properly educated.

“A digital workplace programme is the most effective way to bring together a higher standard of workplace technologies with the development of digital skills needed to increase digital dexterity,” said Mr Lacheca. “Government CIOs should work with HR to assess the current state of digital dexterity and develop an organisationwide programme.”

Image Credit: Chombosan / Shutterstock