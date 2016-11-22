Government's broadband efforts aren't good enough, consumers say

The UK Government’s recent pledge to improve the country’s broadband by investing heavily in the infrastructure is not enough to please British consumers, according to a new report by global broadband services and technology company ViaSat. Polling 2,012 adults in Great Britain, aged 16 to 64, the report says that almost three quarters (72 per cent) of consumers don’t think the Government is doing enough to meet future broadband needs.

The Government’s Universal Service Obligation, which says that the speeds need to be at least 10Mbps is six times slower than what the consumers believe it should be – at least 60Mbps. Less than half (48 per cent) believe they can access 24Mbps broadband in their area, while at the same time, the data needs will have increased 2.4 times in the next two years.

“Despite the Government’s best efforts to roll-out superfast broadband across the UK, it still has an uphill perception battle to fight,” said Neil Fraser, head of space and comms, ViaSat UK.

“The work of the Government and other organisations is not being recognised by the consumer. According to the survey, British consumers see themselves as a nation that is disconnected, which is in stark contrast to the Government’s own statistics showing the vast majority have access to superfast services today. This failure to deliver in the eyes of the British public comes at a time when British broadband has been under scrutiny; Ofcom just completed its review of Openreach, and 100,000 UK citizens voiced their opinions on the nation’s broadband initiatives via the ‘Fix Britain’s Internet’ campaign. This is all the reason for the UK Government to show not only if and how they are reaching 90% of the population today, but even more importantly how they plan to reach 100% of the nation in the future.”

