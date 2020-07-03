Growing number of UK business PCs at risk

A rising number of business PCs are at risk of malware infections, according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Avast.

Based on the company’s internal data, the report states that the worldwide chance of infection from any type of malware jumped four percent year-on-year, reaching 15 percent.

There is, however, a disparity between the likelihood of suffering simple versus advanced malware attacks. The chances of a business falling victim to an advanced threat - such as a nation state attack or custom packers - did not jump by quite the same margin, hovering around five percent, up from three percent a year ago.

The groups behind more advanced attack types are said to work diligently to make sure their products circumvent most security solutions available on the market today.

Organisations in Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia are exposed to most risk, while those in Ireland, Sweden and Finland recorded the lowest business risk. The UK is the fourth lowest risk country, with 11 percent of business PCs at risk of exposure to malware.

Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Avast, provided advice for businesses hoping to reduce their exposure.

“Businesses need to take a layered security approach to ensure they’re protected on the network as well as at endpoints, as a means of mitigating against the prevalent and advanced threats outlined in our report,” he said.