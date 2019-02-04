GSMA calls for Huawei meeting at MWC 2019

The GSMA is set to hold wide-ranging discussions concerning the recent backlash against Huawei.

The consideration was put forth by the global mobile communications body's director general Mats Granryd, with the European Commission also reportedly considering a ban as well.

Granryd has invited GSMA members for a meeting in late February, during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. “It is to be confirmed for now,” Reuters cites him saying.

Huawei has been accused by the US of helping the Chinese government spy on its western adversaries. Allegedly, the 5G infrastructure equipment Huawei is selling comes with backdoors, allowing the Chinese government valuable insight that it should not have access to.

Some western countries have already banned Huawei from building their 5G infrastructure, while others are still considering their options.

Huawei, on the other hand, has stated numerous times that none of this is true and that there is no proof of any backdoor. It has denied working with the Chinese government, saying there is no law that forces companies to do that, nor would it accept even if it was asked.

A Canadian telecom said Huawei was a solid, trustworthy partner.

The company's CFO was recently arrested in Canada over US allegations of fraud. Another Huawei employee was arrested in Poland for spying and was later fired by the company.

NOTICE: This story was updated on 07/02 to reflect changes in the source article

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock