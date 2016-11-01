Hackers switching DDoS methods catching organisations by surprise

Hackers are changing their DDoS attack methods, which is why there have been sharp drops in certain types of these attacks, a new report by Nexusguard says.

In the second quarter this year, there has been a 40 per cent drop in DDoS attacks, down to 97,700, the report says. DNS-based attacks fell 97 per cent, compared to the quarter before. Hackers are now going mostly for Mirai-style botnets of hijacked connected devices.

Nexusguard says organizations must make sure they use signature-based detection which will allow them to identify and thwart botnets fast. “Few service providers can sustain the level of malicious traffic we saw in Q3 from IoT botnets, so these DDoS outages are causing companies to completely rethink their cybersecurity strategies,” said Terrence Gareau, chief scientist for Nexusguard.

“Hackers’ preferences for botnets over reflection attacks are typical of cyclical behaviour, where attackers will switch to methods that have fallen out of popularity to test security teams with unexpected vectors.”

France is now among the top three countries under DDoS attacks, thanks to the recent strike against OVH. Botnet attacks will cause companies to rethink their cybersecurity strategies, and to seek better support from their Internet Service Providers (ISP). The full report, entitled “Q3 2016 Threat Report”, can be found on the Nexusguard website.

