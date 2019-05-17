Hackers that tried to steal $100m arrested, group dismantled

A hacker group that tried to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from thousands of companies all over the world has been broken up, and its members arrested, the media reported late this week.

This Thursday, an indictment was made public, in which it was unveiled that the group's leader, Alexander Konovolov controlled some 41,000 computers. On these machines, he installed a version of the GozNym malware, a banking trojan that steals login credentials.

After that, he was able to steal thousands of dollars, and tried to launder them through US and foreign bank accounts.

In total, it is being estimated that Konovolov and the gang tried to steal $100 million. The majority of the victims were US businesses, and their supporting financial institutions, among them a Pennsylvania asphalt and paving business, a Washington law firm, a casino in Gulport, Mississippi, and a California furniture business.

This was not a US-only operation. Agents from Bulgaria, Georgia, Germany, Moldova, and Ukraine were all involved. Five of the accused live in Russia.

“We found that GozNym was a highly structured, specialized organized crime network, and each defendant represented in the indictment had a specialized role to play and brought a unique skillset to the conspiracy,” Scott Brady, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, said at a press conference Thursday.

Image Credit: JMiks / Shutterstock