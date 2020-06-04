Half as many IT professionals now report positive mental health

The coronavirus lockdown is taking quite the toll on the mental health of IT professionals, according to a new report from recruitment firm Hays.

Of 1,200 respondents working in the IT industry, almost two thirds (61 percent) reported positive wellbeing before mid-March. Since then, that figure has fallen to 35 percent, while the number of staff who scored their wellbeing as negative jumped from 7 to 21 percent.

Respondents listed a lack of social interaction, isolation and loneliness as the factors having the greatest impact on their mental health.

The majority said they expected their employer to look after their mental health at this time of crisis, but more than half (53 percent) found their employers did not provide any wellbeing support during lockdown.

“The wellbeing of staff needs to be a top priority for all employers in IT as the impacts of the virus are felt on our personal and professional lives,” said James Milligan, Director of Hays Technology, UKI & EMEA.

“Being sensitive to the different impacts it will have on staff is hugely important, as is remaining transparent and communicating to leaders and employees frequently as our way of working continues to change," he added.