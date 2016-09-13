Half of businesses hit by cyber-attacks, 75 per cent claim to be secure

Three quarters of organisations in the UK feel secure from cyber-attacks, even though half of those experienced a cyber-attack in the past. These are the results of a new study into cyber-security practices by Juniper Research.

More than four in five (86 per cent) believe they are doing enough to mitigate the impact of cyber-attacks, which is, 33 per cent believe, solely the responsibility of IT departments. But the report also seems to be suggesting that it’s not the IT department where the true problem lies – it’s the lack of overall organisation, cyber-security planning and execution, where true issues reside.

More than three quarters of organisations have a board involved in cyber-security preparedness assessment. However, just a quarter have a security executive. Almost nine in ten (87 per cent) have a continuity plan, but less than half have secure practice guidelines.

“One of the biggest problems when it comes to cyber security in British businesses is not that there are no measures in place, but that they are inconsistently applied, and not reinforced,” Juniper says.

Almost nine in ten have a plan for a data breach event, but just slightly above half (56 per cent) believe they’re safe when it comes to digital threats.

“Cyber security is a big concern for businesses of all sizes, as an attack could cost millions of pounds in lost data, reputation, time and customers,” says Windsor Holden, Head of Forecasting & Consultancy at Juniper Research.

“Yet, our study shows that businesses believe they are far more secure than they really are. While no business can be completely safe nowadays, there are steps that companies can take to ensure they are as safe as possible, and can recover as quickly as possible in the event of a cyber-attack.”

