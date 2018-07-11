Half of businesses ignore future cyber threats

Businesses are too busy fighting current cyber-threats to focus on what might be around the corner, new research has claimed.

Findings from Accenture discovered that 51 per cent of businesses and their CSOs are under increasing pressure. Half of them are saying they have more responsibilities than they can handle, and these just keep piling up.

The research is based on a poll of 1,500 executives working worldwide. Almost three quarters of them (70 per cent) are certain that cyber-security efforts must change if they want to be protected. They’re saying that too many businesses are ‘stuck in traditional investment cycles’, focusing their budgets on protecting IT systems and servers, while neglecting data, as well as various connections between their networks and the outside world.

“Businesses need a cyber security policy that makes them more resilient as the nature of threats changes quickly,” said Nick Taylor, Accenture Security Lead, UK and Ireland.

“A tactical approach that focuses only on addressing today’s threats will get caught out tomorrow. It’s like locking your door but leaving the windows open. A triple header of threat hunting, rapid response and process change will create the resiliency needed to adapt to new threats as they arise.”

There’s a disconnect between CISOs and the rest of the business which, according to the report, is one of the biggest upcoming challenges. Communication also needs to be tighter, as these to “do not speak the same language”.

Taylor added: “Putting security at the heart of everything you do is the only way to become as cyber resilient as you can be. It may sound obvious, but many companies still don’t connect their security experts with the rest of the business and that’s a problem. There are many challenges and the nature of cyber threats is changing every day. Companies need to build an ark, because heavier rains are coming, and the best way to do that is for business leaders and CISOs to work hand in hand.”

Image source: Shutterstock/jijomathaidesigners