Half of businesses plan digital skills spending splurge in 2021

The majority of UK businesses will spend more money next year on training their employees in digital skills, a new report from IT services provider Transputec claims.

They will also spend more on IT infrastructure, all as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the remote working boom.

Based on a poll of 200 senior business decision makers, the report further claims that 60 percent plan to use more digital collaboration tools for two main reasons: to help improve staff well-being, and to create “more cohesive teams”.

To make that happen, businesses will need to bring in more executives, as well. A third are planning to recruit a Chief Digital Officer or an equivalent IT specialist. Four in ten are looking for new, highly-skilled candidates and a third gave their IT teams a bonus for their recent efforts.

Almost half, meanwhile, are planning on downsizing their office space and doubling down on remote working.

“We can expect flexible working to stay with us for the long-term, even after it is deemed safe to return to the office on a permanent basis,” said Sonny Sehgal, CEO at Transputec.

“Therefore, businesses must continue to bolster digital initiatives and prioritize the use of cloud-enabled digital collaboration tools, for example, if they wish to remain buoyant.”

“Key to running a leaner and more efficient business is making use of specialist IT services providers, which is a cost-effective and agile method to adapt to this new normal.”