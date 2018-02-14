Half of CIOs plan AI rollouts

A new survey has revealed that CIOs are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in a big way with almost half currently planning to deploy AI projects in the near future.

According to Gartner's 2018 CIO Agenda Survey, four percent of CIOs have already implemented AI solutions at their organisation while a further 46 per cent have made plans to do so. Additionally, 20 per cent of CIOs worldwide have designed pilot AI programs that are being readied for implementation soon.

Although there is tremendous interest in AI and how it could be used to speed up data analytics, enhance security and allow retailers and marketers to deliver more personalised solutions for their customers, actual deployment rates in the enterprise are lower than expected due to the challenges faced by early adopters.

Gartner's research vice president, Whit Andrews offered further insight on how CIOs should approach implementing AI projects, saying:

"Despite huge levels of interest in AI technologies, current implementations remain at quite low levels. However, there is potential for strong growth as CIOs begin piloting AI programs through a combination of buy, build and outsource efforts. Don’t fall into the trap of primarily seeking hard outcomes, such as direct financial gains, with AI projects. In general, it’s best to start AI projects with a small scope and aim for 'soft' outcomes, such as process improvements, customer satisfaction or financial benchmarking."

Even if CIOs start small and work their way up with AI projects there is still a high chance that they could fail and Gartner believes that up to 85 per cent of projects will be unable to deliver due to unsuitable algorithms, data bias or poor team management.

Still the potential benefits of AI outweigh the cons and CIOs worldwide have shown an interest in implementing this emerging technology within their organisations.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock