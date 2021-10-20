Half of employees feel pressured to return to the office

As the world emerges from the pandemic, many employees in the UK feel pressured to return to the office, a new report from Qualtrics asserts.

Polling more than 500 workers in the UK to learn more about their attitudes towards the workplace and the pandemic, the employee management software provider found that more than two in five employees (41 percent) believe office presenteeism plays a major role in career development.

As a result, almost half (49 percent) feel pressured to work in-person from the office, even if the company offers a remote or hybrid option. What’s more, 48 percent are seriously considering leaving their current job.

For Phil Pringle, Employee Experience Strategist at Qualtrics, the message is clear: if you want to keep your best employees, focus on employee experience.

The survey revealed that most employees (61 percent) would support fewer office locations in exchange for better facilities and amenities in central places, with an additional 53 percent calling for businesses to open up more satellite offices for smaller teams.

“To create a safe and engaging physical and cultural workplace, leaders will need to listen to their employees, understand what they’re saying, then take action to create and design a destination workplace that inspires, motivates, and draws people back in”, concluded Pringle.