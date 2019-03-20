Half of EU businesses attacked in last two years

More than half of businesses in the EU have had their operations disrupted by cyberattacks in the past 24 months, highlighting the size of the problem organisations everywhere are facing.

This is according to a new report by Kaspersky Lab, which says that some of the reasons why businesses are feeling the heat is the fact that the attack surface is growing, with all the new IoT gadgets, the BYOD movement and a general lack of vigilance.

Then there is the complexity of IT business infrastructure, as well as the ‘continuously evolving threat landscape’. The number of attacks, if it isn’t growing, then it’s stalling. It’s not diminishing, that’s for certain. Among those that fell victim to a disruptive attack, a fifth is saying hackers left no clues to their identity.

When it comes to consequences, it mostly revolves around service disruption, issues with data integrity and data loss. Businesses in the UK and Spain are most at risk, it was added.

Reaction times are also being mentioned as one of the more important factors to an (un) successful data breach. The faster the company can react, the better. Almost three quarters find out about a breach within eight hours, 25 per cent aren’t aware in the first few hours and don’t move a muscle.

David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky Lab UK, said: “It is alarming that more than half of businesses across Europe have suffered cyberattacks recently, which managed to disrupt their operations or cause other kids of damage. The fact that the odds of a business falling victim have increased dramatically should act as a stark warning for business owners and ITDMs to strengthen their defences.

“The results of the survey also confirm another trend that we, from the cybersecurity industry, have been pointing out for a while – that attackers sneak throughout the organisation and sometimes leave few or no traces, making the challenge for investigators increasingly difficult, as well as underlining the importance of cooperation among cybersecurity professionals.”

Image source: Shutterstock/GlebStock