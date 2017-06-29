Only half of local authorities ready to tackle a cyber breach

Slightly over half (53 per cent) of local authorities in the UK are ready to take on a cyber-attack, according to a new report by PwC.

When it comes to local authority leaders, 35 per cent are confident their staff are well equipped to deal with such an attack. Three quarters (76 per cent) of UK CEOs are concerned about cyber threats, and almost all (97 per cent) said they’re currently addressing cyber breaches that are affecting business information or critical systems.

From the consumers’ point of view, things aren’t looking any better either. A parallel survey of 2,000 consumers conclude that just 34 per cent trusted their council to manage and share their data and information appropriately.

Commenting on the findings of the 2017 The Local State We’re In report, Jonathan House, PwC partner said: “The growing political and economic uncertainty and financial pressure felt by leaders paints a very challenging picture looking forward for local authorities. The Chancellor’s announcement in the 2017 Budget of an extra £2bn cash boost for social care was welcome. However the reality is that quick fixes will not be a substitute for the long-term solutions needed to address the financial pressures faced by local government.”

“With council finances under pressure and social care dominating spending, councils will need to think radically with their partners about their future strategy and service models.”

The report also found that more than two thirds (68 per cent) of councils were confident about maintaining service deliver over the next 12 months, but just 16 per cent said they could make necessary cost savings while keeping existing levels of services over the next five years.

