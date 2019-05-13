Half of UK businesses don't believe in their business continuity plan

Roughly half of businesses in the UK (46 per cent) are not confident their business continuity plans are up to date, according to fresh reports from Databarracks.

Polling businesses ahead of the Business Continuity Awareness Week (BCAW) that starts today, the report says that organisations are being regularly exposed to potential business disruptions because of poor BC management.

Databarracks’ managing director Peter Groucutt says organisations should be investing in resilience, but “this is not happening across half of UK organisations”.

He believes it is critical for organisations to tweak and test their BC plans on regular basis. A three-year old plan won’t be of much help, as it may refer to employees that retired or left the company in the meantime.

“Good BC planning doesn’t need to be expensive or difficult. There are easy steps all businesses can take to improve their resilience,” he says

To make sure organisations test their BC plans regularly, Groucutt suggests using known events. Some businesses test using the London tube strikes to practice invoking the plan, he argues.

“This enables them to go through the processes staff should undertake during an incident.”

“If you don’t have a BC plan, you should start by conducting a Business Impact Analysis (BIA) to determine and evaluate the potential effects of disruption to critical business operations,” he suggests.

Experts are saying that business resiliency in the face of disruption starts with good governance practices and business continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) planning as an essential element.

Identifying potential disruptors, creating plans to ensure services and operations receive minimal impact, and implementing procedures to respond to disruptions are the first steps toward better governance.

“You need to decide what is important for your business, how you might be affected if something were to happen to your people, your premises, your IT or your suppliers. Then, you put in place the plans and workarounds, that keep you operational. For organisations looking for advice the Business Continuity Institute provides access to a wealth of resources and industry knowledge, focused on developing and building BC competency.”

