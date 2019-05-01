Half of UK businesses still can’t manage their data

Over half of UK businesses are unaware of where their data is stored, meaning they aren't able to properly manage it.

New research from Splunk has found that in spite of GDPR, nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of UK organisations admit more than half of their data is ‘dark’.

The company's worldwide survey, which examined more than 1,300 business managers and IT leaders, found that many organisations either don’t know it exists or how to find, prepare, analyse or use it.

A third of respondents said that more than 75 percent of their data was dark, with the volume of data named as the most pertinent obstacle to recovering the situation alongside a lack of necessary skill ses and resources.

GDPR came into force last May, but depsite the looming one-year anniversary of the legislation, it seems that many businesses are still lacking when it comes to data manageability.

This is despite over three-quarters (76 percent) of respondents to the survey across the US, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, and Australia agreeing with the statement that “the organization that has the most data is going to win.”

“Data is hard to work with because it’s growing at an alarming rate and is hard to structure and organise. So, it’s easy for organisations to feel helpless in this chaotic landscape,” says Tim Tully, chief technology officer, Splunk.

“I was pleased to see the opportunity people around the world attach to dark data, even though fewer than a third of those surveyed say they have the skills to turn data into action. This presents a tremendous opportunity for motivated leaders, professionals and employers to learn new skills and reach a new level of results. Splunk can help those organizations feel empowered to take control of identifying and using dark data.”