Half of UK businesses 'don't have the skills' to fight cyberattacks

It seems as businesses have learned very little from all the cyberattacks that happened in 2017 after new research revealed that they have fallen behind in their preparations.

According to a study from CW Jobs, only half of UK companies believe they are able to combat a cyberattack. A similar proportion of IT workers report that they were properly trained in cybersecurity, with a quarter saying that they wouldn't feel confident handling an attack.

So it’s surprising to see that every other business doesn’t look for cybersecurity skills when employing new people. Even when discussing the skills gap, it’s no better – a third of employees said they’ve gotten insufficient training when it comes to coding, cybersecurity and cloud migration.

Just above a fifth (22 per cent) of employers are training their staff in cybersecurity.

“The government has started taking steps to address the skills gap with plans to treble the number of computer science teachers in schools, introduce a national centre for computing, and boost digital skills with the provision of distance learning courses,” said Dominic Harvey, director at CWJobs.

Employees think universities should do a better job at equipping the workforce with the proper skills.

“It’s really encouraging to see the government listened to the concerns of the tech industry and responded by putting in plans to upskill the next generation of tech employees," Harvey added.

"This is not only important for the UK to keep pace globally, but so that businesses and organisations can be adequately prepared in the event of a cyber security attack, for instance. Now that we have a commitment from Government - and a clearer sense of where the skills are needed in areas like coding and cybersecurity - all parties can make a concerted effort to direct the new resources where they are needed most.”

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible