Half of UK companies don't know how much they are spending on cloud services

Cloud is a great solution for enterprises looking to optimise costs, mitigate risks and stay agile. However, it also adds additional complexity, expands the threat surface and possibly increases costs. The majority of companies don't even know how much they are spending on cloud. To solve these challenges, businesses are turning to artificial intelligence.

These are the conclusion published in a new report from software giant BMC. Based on a poll of 1,000 IT decision-makers in 11 countries, the report says 53 per cent of IT leaders in the UK don't know how much their businesses are spending on cloud services in total.

That is why 85 per cent of respondents in the UK believe new tools are necessary. AI is being recognised as that potential tool, by 64 per cent of IT decision-makers in the UK. The country is behind the global average of 78 per cent.

“The number one driver for adopting multiple clouds is cost optimisation, yet two out of every five IT leaders are completely in the dark on what their organisations are spending on cloud,” said Bill Berutti, EMC President, enterprise solutions.

“Multi-cloud has truly changed the game: the traditional way of looking at IT infrastructure simply does not work anymore. IT leaders must consider new ways to manage multi-cloud environments to ensure they are getting the expected benefits from public cloud in terms of cost savings, automated performance optimisation, and increased security and governance.”

BMC's full report, entitled Multi-Cloud Requires New Management Strategies and a Forward-Looking Approach, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Rawpixel / Shutterstock