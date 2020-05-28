Half of workers 'cut corners' on IT security during Covid-19 remote working

Half of remote workers admit to cutting corners when it comes to safe data practices. This is according to a new report from security firm Tessian, based on a poll of 2,000 office workers and 250 IT decision-makers in the UK and the US.

These “corner-cutting” practices include sharing confidential files via email or using personal devices for work. Staff are doing so both because they feel they can “get away with it”, but also because their usual devices are not at hand.

Employees are also finding company security policies are serving to inhibit productivity and, in some cases, even prevent them from performing their duties. Tessian argues this is clear evidence staff value efficiency and ease-of-access over safety and data security.

IT leaders, on the other hand, are struggling to secure sensitive business data, which has become even more challenging as a result of the transition to remote work. With a lack of visibility over staff, IT teams are unable to identify and address threats as promptly as they would like.

“All it takes is one misdirected email, incorrectly stored data file, or weak password, before a business faces a severe data breach that results in the wrath of regulations and financial turmoil,” said Tim Sadler, CEO at Tessian.

“During this time, protecting people has to be all businesses’ top priority. IT decision makers, therefore, must establish clear guidelines on security best practices, enabling all staff to work efficiently and safely when away from the office.”