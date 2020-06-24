Halting cloud migration caused firms to suffer double the outages during pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, many organisations paused all projects to focus exclusively on navigating the crisis.

However, halting select projects only served to compound the challenges businesses faced, according to a new report from Virtana.

The report claims that enterprises that suspended cloud migration journeys during the pandemic experienced two and a half times more IT outages than firms that continued their transformation.

Quizzing UK and US businesses on the performance of their IT infrastructure, Virtana found that more than half (52 percent) said the “new normal” exposed a lack of access to the correct IT tools, preventing them from working efficiently. Half (47 percent) also said the pandemic exposed the lack of overall visibility into their IT systems, while a third (34 percent) said the pandemic contributed to missed outages in key IT performance.

“In 2020, our world is changing dramatically, and IT’s role in providing critical business and communication services has become paramount,” said Dennis Drogseth, Vice President of Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

“But to step up to the accelerating requirements for IT efficiency and dynamic service delivery, IT must itself begin to change by finding more proactive and more unified ways of working.”

For most respondents, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) for IT operations (AIOps) will be central to future remote working strategies. For others, hybrid cloud will play a pivotal role in their transformation.

"IT leaders across the globe are facing a unique challenge right now. The global pandemic has resulted in a monumental increase in IT workloads and has forced IT decision-makers to make changes to their operations overnight. It has arguably accelerated the need for digital transformation,” said Ron Sege, CEO at Virtana.

