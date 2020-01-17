Handheld devices are causing workers major frustration

Delivery drivers, warehouse workers, retailers and other workers that use mobile and handheld devices on a daily basis are frustrated by these machines as they often fail and it takes a lot of time for them to be replaced.

This is according to Panasonic’s new report, which claims that handheld devices with barcode readers fail more than 2.5 times a year, and businesses take almost three days to either repair or replace them.

For almost two thirds of workers (63 per cent) handheld devices are more prone to failure than any other tech they’d used. However, the report says that the very nature of how these devices are used (out in the open, often dropped), is part of the problem.

Drops, spills, extreme weather (both hot and cold), were all listed as frequent causes. In some cases, these devices had also been run over by vehicles!

Better handheld devices could result in a 39 per cent jump in productivity, the report adds.

“The pressures are high in the business sectors where these bar code scanning handheld devices are used because every second counts,” commented Jan Kaempfer, General Manager of Marketing for Mobile Solutions Business Division - Europe.

“The work environment is also often difficult and exposed, which has an impact on the number of device accidents and failure rates. As a result, it is more critical than ever that technology buyers understand the device design factors that will have the biggest impact on their workforce and their business– ergonomic design, rugged protection and technology differentiators like hot swappable batteries and daylight visible screens.”