Hardware giants call for chip security story retraction

Amazon and Super Micro are following in the footsteps of Apple and demanding that Bloomberg pulls back a (supposedly falsely) incriminating report.

Both companies have analysed their hardware and came to the conclusion that no tampering has occurred with their processors, coming to a conclusion that Bloomberg's report is essentially, well, fake news.

“@tim_cook is right. Bloomberg story is wrong about Amazon, too,” Amazon Web Services executive Andy Jassy tweeted recently.

And following a few days' investigation, Super Micro gave a similar announcement. “Bloomberg should act responsibly and retract its unsupported allegations,“ it said.

A few weeks ago, Bloomberg published a report saying the Chinese have been smuggling chips into various US companies, including Apple and Amazon, and have been using them for espionage. It cited 17 anonymous sources.

Apple was first to react, saying the report had no basis in reality. “This did not happen. There’s no truth to this,” Tim Cook said back then. Apple then argued that Bloomberg should pull the story.

Even government organisations, including the Department of Homeland Security, National Security Agency (NSA), as well as UK's top security agencies, have all backed Apple's claims.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock