Having more security software doesn't necessarily keep you protected

Cybersecurity woes won’t simply go away if you throw enough money at them. In fact, a new report form security firm Acronis suggests this could actually make the situation worse.

Based on a poll of 4,400 IT users and professionals in 22 countries, the report sets out two major trends.

Acronis found that 80 percent of companies now run as many as ten cybersecurity solutions at once. However, not only have more than half of them suffered unexpected downtime after data loss, but extra tools only added to the complexity of the tech stack and reduced visibility, which made IT teams slow and inefficient.

With multiple solutions, IT teams are forced to remember which provides each data point. If they fail to remember, they’ll be forced to constantly switch between consoles in search of the data they need, slowing them down and causing them to miss vital insights.

“This year’s Cyber Protection Week survey clearly illustrates that more solutions do not deliver greater protection, as using separate tools to address individual types of exposure is complicated, inefficient, and costly,” said Serguei Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis.

“These findings confirm our belief that the smarter approach is cyber protection, which unifies data protection, cybersecurity, and endpoint management in one.”