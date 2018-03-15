HCI could be the key to keeping your business secure

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) gives businesses more flexibility, better performance and higher availability, but it's still not being used as much as it could be.

A new report by WinMagic polling 1,000 IT decision-makers, found that HCI comes with a few challenges of its own, namely complexity and security.

At the moment, 15 per cent of polled ITDMs said they have HCI technology in their infrastructure. One of the biggest roadblocks to a higher implementation is making things too complicated:

“Deployed with the correct controls HCI can be one of the best ways to simplify data centre infrastructure,” the report states. “However, its dynamic nature and reliance on virtual machines, creates challenges such as how to unify security and control data sprawl as IT departments struggle to maintain control as workloads expand.”

Increased complexity of IT infrastructure, maintaining security, keeping management controls as HCI scales across the business, and not being able to manage virtual machines in hybrid environments are the biggest obstacles to higher adoption.

At the same time, security shortcuts are creating new risks.

“Hyper-Converged Infrastructure offers a wide range of benefits for IT departments and they want to embrace the technology, but often the security and management concerns make it feel like a risky investment,” said Mark Hickman, chief operating officer at WinMagic.

“The truth is the benefits can be easily realised by IT teams, if a unified approach is taken to security and management, through a single tool where they are dependent, not separate tasks. In reality this approach should extend beyond the hyperconverged hardware to the whole infrastructure whether on premises or in the cloud. ”

Image Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock