Headaches grow as virtualisation becomes the norm at large companies

For UK companies with at least 1,000 PCs, virtualisation is a ‘strategic priority’, however, they are yet unprepared for all the different security challenges this approach brings. This is according to a new report by Bitdefender. Surveying 153 IT decision makers in the UK, working in such companies, the report says hybrid infrastructures are the major common architecture in enterprise environments, as CIOs all over the world being to increasingly adopt them. The report sheds some light on the biggest fears and concerns IT decision makers have with the new infrastructure approach.

Most (75 per cent) fear the possibility of a financial compensation in case of a security breach, while more than two thirds (69 per cent) fear losing their jobs over it. Half said they were either ‘concerned’ or ‘completely concerned’ with managing hybrid infrastructure security, with backup and snapshot security, data in transit security, increased attack surface, data at rest security, and lack of visibility being the biggest issues.

After migrating to a hybrid infrastructure, IT decision makers are mostly worried about extra expenses, lack of visibility, policies and availability, as well as possible access by unauthorised devices.

Companies are mostly unprepared for outsider attacks, attacks on mobile devices (including BYOD), insider attacks, and malware.

"Aside from the fact that many organizations with a no-cloud policy actually have some under-the-radar or unavoidable cloud usage, we believe that this position will become increasingly untenable," said Jeffrey Mann, research vice president at Gartner.

"Cloud will increasingly be the default option for software deployment. The same is true for custom software, which increasingly is designed for some variation of public or private cloud."

“Technology providers will increasingly be able to assume that their customers will be able to consume cloud capabilities."

Image Credit: Welcomia / Shutterstock