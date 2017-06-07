Healthcare industry 'heaviest hit' by cyber attacks

The healthcare industry is being hit by more cyber threats than ever before, new research has claimed.

Findings from security experts Vectra Networks found that there have been 164 threats per 1,000 host devices in the healthcare industry in just the first three months of 2017.

It is followed by education (145 attacks per 1,000 devices), and the media industry (123 detections per 1,000). At the other end of the spectrum is the food and beverage industry with 17 detections per 1,000 hosts.

However attacks are increasing all over the place, the report added, saying that the average number of reconnaissance, lateral movement and exfiltration detections have all increased, by more than 265 per cent.

The media industry experienced highest exfiltration rates, while entertainment experiences most diverse attacks. The detection of reconnaissance, essential for ransomware deployment, was up 333 per cent. Finance and technology industries are the toughest nuts to crack for cyber criminals, and automated detection is perceived as a great tool for freeing time of valuable workers.

The report itself is based on the monitoring of 2,145,708 hosts over a period of 90 days.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wichy