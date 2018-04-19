Healthcare workers lacking data expertise

Only 13 per cent of European healthcare professionals are fully confident in their ability to read, work, analyse and argue with data according to new research from the data analytics firm Qlik.

Of those surveyed, the majority (88%) of healthcare professionals are of the opinion that their ability to utilise data in their everyday tasks is helping them to perform their jobs better.

However, 59 per cent stated that they are dealing with more data than they did three years ago and a third (29%) admitted to feeling overwhelmed in their current roles when it came to dealing with data.

VP of Inustry Solutions at Qlik, David Bolton stressed the growing importance of being able to work with data in the healthcare industry, saying:

“Across Europe, governments set hundreds of performance metrics for healthcare delivery, from cleanliness, to waiting times to mortality rates and reduction in costs. Ensuring the entire organisation, from the board to the ward, has a good understanding of this data is critical to improving these performance metrics. However, challenges arise when organisations have billions of data records sprawled across several different locations. Healthcare leaders must build employees’ confidence in using data by pulling that data together and presenting it in a way that means something, so it can be properly absorbed and utilised in decision-making.”

Employees working in the sector are prepared to invest more time and energy into improving their data skillset with 57 per cent saying that they are willing to improve their own data skills. However, only 48 per cent agreed that they have had adequate training to work with data properly.

Additionally 42 per cent believe that they do not have the necessary access to data sets to perform their roles to the highest possible standards.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock